Clicks limits access to customers’ personal data after cyberattack

Incident occurred on May 31 and no customer passwords or banking information was accessed
Clicks has deployed a security patch to limit access to customers’ personal data after a cyberattack.
The retail pharmacy company said the incident took place on May 31, resulting in a small number of clients’ data being accessed.
“The isolated incident related to about 0.05% of our pharmacy customers. The data accessed included customers’ names, ID numbers, contact details and selected dispensary details relating to transactions in May at a small number of Clicks pharmacies,” the company said in a statement.
“Where healthcare information was accessed, it mainly related to purchases of over-the-counter medication (such as Myprodol, Allergex and Corenza-C). Where customers’ personal information was accessed, in most cases it was incomplete (for example, a name with no contact details or a cellphone number without a name). No customer passwords or banking information was accessed.”
Clicks said it was investigating the incident and was contacting affected customers to advise them of the incident and offer them appropriate advice and support.
“On becoming aware of the incident, we immediately invoked our standby cyber and IT protection protocols, deployed a security patch to limit further access to personal data and reported the incident to the information regulator,” Clicks said.
“Clicks maintains high IT security standards which we continuously review and update to safeguard our customer information. We apologise for the inconvenience that this incident has caused and wish to assure our customers of our continued commitment to providing excellent customer service as their trusted partner in healthcare.”
