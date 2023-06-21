World / Europe

‘No objective reasons’ for FATF to blacklist Russia, says its central bank

The Financial Action Task Force suspended Russia’s membership in February, saying Russia’s war in Ukraine violated the FATF’s principles

21 June 2023 - 14:08 Alexander Marrow
Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS
Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS

There are “no objective” reasons for Russia to be added to the global financial crime watchdog’s blacklist, the country’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Wednesday.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) suspended Russia’s membership in February, saying Moscow’s war in Ukraine violated the organisation’s principles, a step Russia denounced as “dangerous”.

Ukraine, which is not a member, urged the FATF to blacklist Russia at its meetings in Paris this week.

“I believe that there are no objective, technical reasons for adding us to the blacklist,” Nabiullina told members of Russia’s upper house of parliament, adding that Moscow had implemented an effective system to counter money-laundering.

“The decision, if taken, would be politically motivated, but if such a decision is taken, it will of course have negative consequences for us,” she said.

“This would above all negatively impact international settlements … It would lengthen compliance procedures even further, it could block some payments.”

The Paris-based FATF is a 39-member group of countries that works to combat money-laundering and the financing of terrorism and weapons proliferation.

It lists countries as “high risk” if they have “significant strategic deficiencies” in countering these issues.

Russia is the first country to be suspended by the FATF, though it remains a member. Its suspension means it is barred from attending meetings and accessing documents, the FATF said.

Reuters

WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace mission?

Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission

The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
National
1 day ago

PODCAST: Oh for a peace of the action

Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce in his latest ...
News & Fox
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian soldier rewarded for destroying Leopard ...
World / Europe
2.
US ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s plans to open ...
World / Americas
3.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
4.
UK parliament condemns Johnson’s partygate lies
World / Europe
5.
Palestinian gunmen kill four Israelis near West ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

SA takes key step to escape from global greylist

Business

Kremlin lobbies trade partners ahead of FATF’s listing call in June

News

EDITORIAL: Economy skates on the thinnest ice as SA’s Russia romance continues

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.