Checkers gives monthly delivery subscription a shot

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there a lot has gone wrong
Mel Govender says many of the former CEO’s disclosures in a controversial TV interview were common knowledge at the state-owned utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Secretary of state Antony Blinken says the US will be monitoring developments ‘very, very closely’
For some reason, his team plays well away from home and they are looking forward to the challenge, according to the captain
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
SA’s leading food retailer is trialling a subscription delivery service with a set monthly fee in a move that is likely to win customer loyalty and keep consumers from shopping at other stores.
The trial, among selected Sixty60 customers, will allow unlimited deliveries of Checkers groceries for R100 a month, provided the value of the purchase equals R350 or more...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Checkers gives monthly delivery subscription a shot
Food retailer courts customer loyalty with R100-a-month e-commerce venture
SA’s leading food retailer is trialling a subscription delivery service with a set monthly fee in a move that is likely to win customer loyalty and keep consumers from shopping at other stores.
The trial, among selected Sixty60 customers, will allow unlimited deliveries of Checkers groceries for R100 a month, provided the value of the purchase equals R350 or more...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.