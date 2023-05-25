Money & Investing

Dis-Chem takes on Discovery

New CEO Rui Morais has his work cut out to realise the chain’s growth ambitions — and step out of founder Ivan Saltzman’s shadow

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Dis-Chem’s phenomenal growth since it opened its first branch 46 years ago has been less about long-term strategy and more about seizing opportunities as they arise, says co-founder Ivan Saltzman, 73, who is about to relinquish his position as CEO.

“We took opportunities when they came and it morphed into this,” he tells the FM. “The bigger it got, the more structured it had to become until we listed in 2016.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.