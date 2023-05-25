Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Dis-Chem’s phenomenal growth since it opened its first branch 46 years ago has been less about long-term strategy and more about seizing opportunities as they arise, says co-founder Ivan Saltzman, 73, who is about to relinquish his position as CEO.
“We took opportunities when they came and it morphed into this,” he tells the FM. “The bigger it got, the more structured it had to become until we listed in 2016.”..
Dis-Chem takes on Discovery
New CEO Rui Morais has his work cut out to realise the chain’s growth ambitions — and step out of founder Ivan Saltzman’s shadow
