Clicks Sorbet deal approved by Competition Tribunal

The conditions placed on Clicks include increasing the number of Sorbet stores owned by historically disadvantaged individuals

04 June 2023 - 18:20 Katharine Child

The Competition Tribunal has approved health and beauty retailer Clicks’ acquisition of Sorbet franchises with conditions.

Sorbet runs more than 193 beauty franchises as independent businesses which offer a range of pampering services such as manicures, pedicures, facials and haircuts. ..

