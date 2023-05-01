Stadio takes tough decisions on fees arrears

Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
Promises of renewal made during the pandemic have so far not been delivered for the majority of workers worldwide
Parliament’s public accounts committee to raise allegations by former CEO André de Ruyter
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
High inflation, elevated interest rates and cash shortages are risks on operations
The Federal Reserve is expected to continue tightening, putting more pressure on the rand
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
The bank scrapped previous rankings after it was revealed staff were pressured to alter data
While Chiefs are flagging, big rivals Pirates continued their impressive form with victory over TS Galaxy
Esteban Ocon’s ‘shambolic’ pit stop when he nearly ran into people near the end of the race prompts the FIA to review procedures
Stadio, the private tertiary education specialist with a R3.8bn market value, is taking a firm line when it comes to outstanding student fees.
Stadio CEO Chris Voster said in the group’s just released annual report that affordability continued to be the largest risk in the business. “Management made some tough decisions during the year, decisions which I believe were right for the overall business.”
Vorster said the weak economic environment in SA was further affected by higher levels of load-shedding as well as higher inflation, fuel prices and interest rates. “This added strain to our students and their ability to meet tuition payments.”
Vorster said this meant that in 2022 certain students with large amounts outstanding on their tuition fees were excluded from returning in the second semester. “Management engaged with all these students and entered into payment plans where possible, allowing students to return.”
Stadio was spun out of PSG-controlled private schools business Curro in 2017. Curro develops affordable private schools. Stadio has focused on offering affordable university and other tertiary courses via online tuition and physical campuses.
Vorster explained that Stadio’s overall debt collection process had to be amended to allow more students to return to the institution with outstanding fees. He said management proactively monitored debt levels and collection rates. “We were pleased to keep the overall loss allowance to 7% for the year”, he said.
Vorster explained that management also sought additional funding solutions for students and looked to retain tuition fee increases aligned with inflation, despite little or no increases in fees in 2021.
Despite the tough trading environment, Stadio had a solid 2022 financial year, with first semester student numbers up 11% at 38 348 and second semester numbers up 8% at 41 296.
After-tax profit skipped up 36% to R186m, with net cash flow coming in at R360m.
With several campus developments under way or planned, Stadio has no debt, with a R100m revolving debt facility and access to an additional R100m if needed.
Vorster said the group’s strategy was not to build a comprehensive campus in every city, but rather to optimise existing campuses.
There are three campuses in frame: Stadio Centurion (already opened), Stadio Musgrave and Stadio Bellville.
Vorster said Stadio was a cash-generative business in a strong cash position, with access to a debt facility. “Any expansion can be funded through cash and minimal debt levels,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Private education
Stadio takes tough decisions on fees arrears
Students owing large amounts in 2022 were not allowed to return in the second semester
Stadio, the private tertiary education specialist with a R3.8bn market value, is taking a firm line when it comes to outstanding student fees.
Stadio CEO Chris Voster said in the group’s just released annual report that affordability continued to be the largest risk in the business. “Management made some tough decisions during the year, decisions which I believe were right for the overall business.”
Vorster said the weak economic environment in SA was further affected by higher levels of load-shedding as well as higher inflation, fuel prices and interest rates. “This added strain to our students and their ability to meet tuition payments.”
Vorster said this meant that in 2022 certain students with large amounts outstanding on their tuition fees were excluded from returning in the second semester. “Management engaged with all these students and entered into payment plans where possible, allowing students to return.”
Stadio was spun out of PSG-controlled private schools business Curro in 2017. Curro develops affordable private schools. Stadio has focused on offering affordable university and other tertiary courses via online tuition and physical campuses.
Vorster explained that Stadio’s overall debt collection process had to be amended to allow more students to return to the institution with outstanding fees. He said management proactively monitored debt levels and collection rates. “We were pleased to keep the overall loss allowance to 7% for the year”, he said.
Vorster explained that management also sought additional funding solutions for students and looked to retain tuition fee increases aligned with inflation, despite little or no increases in fees in 2021.
Despite the tough trading environment, Stadio had a solid 2022 financial year, with first semester student numbers up 11% at 38 348 and second semester numbers up 8% at 41 296.
After-tax profit skipped up 36% to R186m, with net cash flow coming in at R360m.
With several campus developments under way or planned, Stadio has no debt, with a R100m revolving debt facility and access to an additional R100m if needed.
Vorster said the group’s strategy was not to build a comprehensive campus in every city, but rather to optimise existing campuses.
There are three campuses in frame: Stadio Centurion (already opened), Stadio Musgrave and Stadio Bellville.
Vorster said Stadio was a cash-generative business in a strong cash position, with access to a debt facility. “Any expansion can be funded through cash and minimal debt levels,” he said.
ANTHONY CLARK: AdvTech a mature, best-of-both-worlds education play
WATCH: Stadio delivers bumper annual earnings
Stadio says lengthy course accreditation slows its growth
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stadio delivers bumper annual earnings
Stadio says lengthy course accreditation slows its growth
Private tertiary institutions want to be called universities
WATCH: Stadio boosted by distance learning uptake
Students flock to Stadio’s distance-learning option
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.