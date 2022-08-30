The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
The number of students at private higher education specialist Stadio rose more than one-tenth, the company said in its interim results on Tuesday, as more students took up distance learning.
Student enrolment rose by 11.2% to 38,348, with more than four-fifths of them doing distance learning in the six months end-June. This trend continued after the reporting period with 41,544 students registered at the R2.8bn company in August...
Students flock to Stadio’s distance- learning option
Higher education institution’s enrolment rises by 11%
