Stadio says lengthy course accreditation slows its growth

Private education group says organic growth and good cost controls boosted its 2022 results

15 March 2023 - 08:40 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
15 March 2023

Stadio, a private tertiary education group focused on distance learning, says the long process of accrediting new courses slows its growth. But it has 12 new courses that are partly accredited, and are likely to start next year.

The new courses, many in IT and data science, have been accredited by the Council for Higher Education and now need approval from the SA Qualifications Authority and the department of higher education...

