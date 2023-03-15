Companies

WATCH: Stadio delivers bumper annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster

15 March 2023 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF/97207521

Cost control measures and higher enrolment numbers gave Stadio’s full-year performance a boost. The private higher education group has posted a revenue increase of 11% while core headline earnings jumped 18%. This helped Stadio lift its final dividend by 89% to 8.9c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Vorster for more detail.

