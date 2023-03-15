Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Code seeks to establish a unified, transparent and sound legal framework for investment throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area
However, the PSA says it remains resolute on its mandated demand for a 10% increase
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Rubbish piles up, gas supply in jeopardy and trains cancelled as France hit by protests for eighth day
Little focus is on racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day, according to the 4Racing CEO
Cases of illicit trading activity may be reported by both industry and consumer
Cost control measures and higher enrolment numbers gave Stadio’s full-year performance a boost. The private higher education group has posted a revenue increase of 11% while core headline earnings jumped 18%. This helped Stadio lift its final dividend by 89% to 8.9c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Vorster for more detail.
WATCH: Stadio delivers bumper annual earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster
