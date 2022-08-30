×

WATCH: Stadio boosted by distance learning uptake

Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster

30 August 2022 - 22:40
Picture: UNSPLASH/REDD
Picture: UNSPLASH/REDD

Stadio’s distance learning enrolments are growing. The private tertiary education group says uptake in that category increased by 17% during its interim period, outperforming contact learning. The growing student base helped lift Stadio’s revenue by 12.6%, with after tax profit jumping 23.5%. Business Day TV discussed the group’s performance in greater detail with CEO Chris Vorster.

