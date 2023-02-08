Top court throws out minister’s appeal on use of ‘racial’ criteria to fund tourism sector

Market welcomes prospect of fewer US rate hikes that would bolster demand amid continued tight supply from Opec
By implementing sustainable environmental, social & governance policies, the country’s miners can contribute to a brighter future for all
The 2Africa project underpins further growth of 4G, the continued rollout of 5G and fixed broadband access
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal an order stating she could not use race-based criteria to grant relief to tourism businesses ...
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
Denis Droppa attended the world launch of the new British off roader in the Scottish Highlands
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal against an order stating she could not use race-based criteria to grant relief to tourism businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The court dismissed the matter with costs and said it had become moot.
During the lockdown, the minister awarded relief from the R200m Tourism Relief Fund to tourism enterprises affected by the pandemic.
Trade union Solidarity and civil rights group AfriForum went to court to review the decision of the department’s use of race as a benchmark for awarding relief to tourism businesses.
The High Court ruled the criteria used by the department did not perpetuate an unfair advantage for some candidates over others based on race, but had the effect of providing those candidates with a head start.
Solidarity and AfriForum appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The court ruled in 2021 that the minister was not legally obliged by the B-BBEE Act to make eligibility for assistance from the Tourism Relief Fund subject to the Tourism B-BBBE Sector Code.
The appeal court said the order it made did not authorise or oblige the minister to recover funds already disbursed from the relief fund.
Despite this ruling, the minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Reading a summary of the judgment, chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were no sound reasons for the court to entertain the matter, as it was moot. He said apart from this, the court’s workload had increased after the introduction of the 17th Constitution Amendment Act.
The amendment increased the scope of cases the court deals with.
Before the amendment, the court was the highest court in constitutional matters, but now it is empowered to also decide other matters.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Top court throws out minister’s appeal on use of ‘racial’ criteria to fund tourism sector
The court says the case is moot and its workload does not allow it to deal with such matters
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal against an order stating she could not use race-based criteria to grant relief to tourism businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The court dismissed the matter with costs and said it had become moot.
During the lockdown, the minister awarded relief from the R200m Tourism Relief Fund to tourism enterprises affected by the pandemic.
Trade union Solidarity and civil rights group AfriForum went to court to review the decision of the department’s use of race as a benchmark for awarding relief to tourism businesses.
The High Court ruled the criteria used by the department did not perpetuate an unfair advantage for some candidates over others based on race, but had the effect of providing those candidates with a head start.
Solidarity and AfriForum appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The court ruled in 2021 that the minister was not legally obliged by the B-BBEE Act to make eligibility for assistance from the Tourism Relief Fund subject to the Tourism B-BBBE Sector Code.
The appeal court said the order it made did not authorise or oblige the minister to recover funds already disbursed from the relief fund.
Despite this ruling, the minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Reading a summary of the judgment, chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were no sound reasons for the court to entertain the matter, as it was moot. He said apart from this, the court’s workload had increased after the introduction of the 17th Constitution Amendment Act.
The amendment increased the scope of cases the court deals with.
Before the amendment, the court was the highest court in constitutional matters, but now it is empowered to also decide other matters.
TimesLIVE
Tottenham’s R1bn sponsorship proposal has guaranteed return, says CEO
SA Tourism boss defends possible Tottenham Hotspur tie-up
DA to send delegation to Tottenham Hotspur over R1bn SA sponsorship deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tourism numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.