SA Tourism says R1bn proposed sponsorship deal has ‘guaranteed return on investment’

Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

07 February 2023 - 14:16 Luyolo Mkentane

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo again rallied behind a proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with English Premiership League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC), saying sports clubs were a viable option with “guaranteed returns on investment”.

The deal, which could see the words “Visit South Africa” on Tottenham Hotspur players’ sleeves for three years at a cost of £42.5m (R910m) has been criticised by hard-pressed South Africans battling persistent load-shedding, poor service delivery, high inflation, unemployment and a rising cost of living...

