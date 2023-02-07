SA Tourism says R1bn proposed sponsorship deal has ‘guaranteed return on investment’

Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
Expanding the labour pool is an issue of great economic significance, potentially even more so than the estimated €17.7bn it is hoped the reform will unlock
Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
LNG producer’s share falls after accelerated book build announcement
The accumulation of gross reserves bodes well for the country’s import cover level
Country’s neutrality is enshrined by treaty in 1907, though its defence industry is among the top 15 global arms exporters
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo again rallied behind a proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with English Premiership League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC), saying sports clubs were a viable option with “guaranteed returns on investment”.
The deal, which could see the words “Visit South Africa” on Tottenham Hotspur players’ sleeves for three years at a cost of £42.5m (R910m) has been criticised by hard-pressed South Africans battling persistent load-shedding, poor service delivery, high inflation, unemployment and a rising cost of living...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA Tourism says R1bn proposed sponsorship deal has ‘guaranteed return on investment’
Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo again rallied behind a proposed multimillion rand sponsorship deal with English Premiership League (EPL) club Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (THFC), saying sports clubs were a viable option with “guaranteed returns on investment”.
The deal, which could see the words “Visit South Africa” on Tottenham Hotspur players’ sleeves for three years at a cost of £42.5m (R910m) has been criticised by hard-pressed South Africans battling persistent load-shedding, poor service delivery, high inflation, unemployment and a rising cost of living...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.