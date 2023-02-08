Companies / Financial Services

Futuregrowth invests in ‘prop-tech’ start-up

Old Mutual-controlled fixed-income fund manager is the lead investor in a $4.5m funding round by Flow Living, a digital advertising service for estate agents

08 February 2023 - 12:02 Garth Theunissen

Futuregrowth, the asset manager majority owned by Old Mutual, has invested in property technology (prop-tech) start-up platform Flow Living.

The Cape Town-headquartered fixed interest fund manager company, which oversees about R192.3bn in assets on behalf of local insurance and retirement funds, was the lead investor in Flow’s $4.5m pre-Series A funding round. Futuregrowth invested alongside Steve Heilbron, the former CEO of Cash Connect, as well as venture investors Kalon Ventures, Vunani, Endeavour and CRE Venture Capital...

