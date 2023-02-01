National

DA to send delegation to Tottenham Hotspur over R1bn SA sponsorship deal

This is an insult to the SA tourism and travel sector, which was decimated during and post-Covid-19, the DA says

01 February 2023 - 15:18 Sisanda Mbolekwa
Members of DA Abroad at a previous demonstration in London. File picture: DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE ABROAD.
Members of DA Abroad at a previous demonstration in London. File picture: DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE ABROAD.

Tottenham Hotspur football club in London can expect a visit from representatives of the DA as the opposition party investigates a report about a proposed R1bn sponsorship deal using taxpayer money.

That is after Daily Maverick reported on Wednesday it had documents that purport to show SA Tourism preparing to ink a sponsorship deal with the English Premier League team.

“This is a slap in the face of every South African whose hard-earned tax money will be used to sponsor a first-world football team,” the DA said.

“It is also an insult for the SA tourism and travel sector, which was decimated, and in many cases completely destroyed, during and post-Covid-19.”

DA MP Manny de Freitas said a delegation from DA Abroad has been designated to go to the club in London to ascertain the status of the deal and if money has exchanged hands.

He said the party intends to “oppose this lunacy”.

“This idea is even worse than the money allocated for the ANC’s comrades in Cuba, an effort that was stopped by Solidarity in the courts.

“Our country is in a power crisis. Consumers are being crushed by inflation. There is no way the ANC will be able to condone such a decision in the 2024 election, not even among its staunchest supporters,” De Freitas said.

The MP said the DA would table the matter at the next tourism portfolio committee meeting, and will submit questions about how the decision was made and what studies have been undertaken to justify it.

“This money should rather be spent locally to improve our tourism sector so it can thrive, create jobs and contribute to the much-needed growth of our economy,” De Freitas said.

TimesLIVE

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga in pole position for reelection

The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Politics
23 hours ago

Ousted Joburg mayor to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader

Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Politics
1 day ago

Cash-strapped Joburg metro will approve R2bn short-term loan, says new mayor

In 2022, the then-minority parties rejected a move to approve the DBSA loan, a move seemingly aimed at plunging the metro into more financial trouble ...
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Dlamini Zuma to fight order compelling her to ...
National
2.
Joburg’s rising property prices signal hike in ...
National
3.
Nkosinathi Chili to take over as judge in case ...
National
4.
Global perceptions of SA corruption deteriorate
National
5.
National state of disaster over energy crisis on ...
National

Related Articles

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Presidency monitoring provincial spending won’t cure ...

Opinion / Columnists

Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.