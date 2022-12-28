Companies

Tongaat Hulett gets IDC cash injection ahead of business rescue plan deadline

The post commencement finance will allow the sugar giant to continue paying employees, growers and other suppliers whose livelihoods depend on it

BL Premium
28 December 2022 - 10:38 Nico Gous

Sugar giant Tongaat Hulett has received a welcome cash injection ahead of the deadline for its business rescue plan in about a month’s time.

The company announced the undisclosed sum of post commencement finance, money given to a company once it has entered business rescue, from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in a statement on Wednesday...

