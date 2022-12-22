Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Attack of the capital stack

For investors, be careful of management teams who are juicing up returns with regular corporate actions funded by debt

BL Premium
22 December 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

If you’re only looking at the income statement when figuring out which shares to buy, you are suffering from a huge blind spot in your investment analysis. Not sure why? Have a look in a dark, sad corner for a shareholder in Steinhoff, Nampak or Tongaat. In a pool of tears, you’ll find some of the answers.

The income statement tells you a lot about how the company makes money and very little about where that money goes. You can have the most profitable business in the world, but if the keys are held by the bank and the preference shareholders, it hardly matters. As an ordinary shareholder, you can be stuck outside the window in the snow, watching everyone else eat the Christmas gammon...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.