National

If sugar tax is not canned, industry could collapse

SA Canegrowers has pleaded with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to help save the sugar industry and 1-million livelihoods

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 14:31 Mary Papayya

SA Canegrowers has warned that if the government does not eliminate the sugar tax, the industry will face collapse.

The organisation raised this in a written submission to finance minister Enoch Godongwana, calling on him to not only suspend the increase in the sugar tax, but to eliminate it entirely in light of the crisis in which the local sugar industry finds itself, and the fact that to date, there is no evidence the tax has had a positive effect on obesity levels in the country. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.