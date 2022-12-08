If sugar tax is not canned, industry could collapse

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
SA Canegrowers has warned that if the government does not eliminate the sugar tax, the industry will face collapse.
The organisation raised this in a written submission to finance minister Enoch Godongwana, calling on him to not only suspend the increase in the sugar tax, but to eliminate it entirely in light of the crisis in which the local sugar industry finds itself, and the fact that to date, there is no evidence the tax has had a positive effect on obesity levels in the country. ..
