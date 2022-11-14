SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Monday, November 14 2022
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
No light at the end of the year’s tunnel? You’re probably suffering from Novemberitis
For the 500,000 people who rely on Tongaat Hulett in the Southern Africa region, a gloomy festive season beckons.
A household name in corporate SA, Tongaat’s SA operations tumbled into business rescue earlier this month, with management throwing in the towel four years after disclosures of dodgy accounting practices punched a R12bn hole in its balance sheet, making it the latest high-profile SA company to seek protection from creditors. ..
EDITORIAL: Tongaat must take advantage of business rescue process
