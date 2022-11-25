Both contracts are still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week
Twitter is planning to roll out its verified service next Friday with different coloured checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.
CEO Elon Musk on Friday allotted colours for the categories — gold for companies, grey for governments and a blue check for individuals including celebrities.
“Painful, but necessary,” he said, adding that verified accounts would be manually authenticated before a check was activated.
The revamped $8-per-month service will allow individuals to have a smaller, secondary logo of their organisations if verified by them, he said in another tweet on Friday. “Longer explanation next week.”
The social media platform on Monday delayed its relaunch to make it foolproof as the service is expected to help Twitter grow revenue at a time when Musk is trying to retain advertisers after buying the company in October for $44bn.
The subscription service, which was termed by Musk as a “great leveller”, was paused on November 11 as fake accounts mushroomed, forcing the world’s richest man to bring back the “official” badge to some users.
For instance, one user pretending to be drugmaker Eli Lilly had tweeted that insulin would be free, setting off a drop in the company’s shares and forcing it to issue an apology.
The turmoil led several companies including General Motors and United Airlines to pause or pull back adverts on the platform. User growth on Twitter, however, is at a record high, according to Musk.
Reuters
Gold is for business, grey is for government as Twitter gets set to verify
CEO Elon Musk has allotted colours for categories, such as a blue check for individuals including celebrities
