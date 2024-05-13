Companies / Energy

Private equity outfit EQT offers $1.5bn for Sweden’s OX2

OX2’s shares leap 42% on news

13 May 2024 - 17:21
by Anna Ringstrom and Andres Gonzalez
Picture: REUTERS/BOB STRONG
Picture: REUTERS/BOB STRONG

Stockholm/London — Private equity firm EQT said on Monday it had made a recommended cash offer to buy Swedish renewable energy group OX2 for 16.4-billion kronor ($1.51bn). 

EQT is offering 60 kronor per share for the developer of wind and solar energy projects, 43% above OX2’s closing price on Friday.

It said OX2’s main owner Peas Industries, which holds 46% of shares and votes, had undertaken to accept the offer, and that an OX2 independent bid committee unanimously recommended that shareholders accept it.

EQT said the renewables industry had strong underlying trends and was expected to grow significantly, although higher interest rates, long development timelines and supply chain disruptions have put pressure on OX2.

“OX2 would benefit from evolving its business model from a pure developer to an integrated renewables developer and asset owner, while retaining its ability to sell projects,” it said.

“EQT is well-suited to partner with the company during this next phase, offering the necessary capital and deep industry expertise to accelerate its growth journey,” it added.

EQT expected “substantial growth” in the renewables industry as permitting timelines for projects were getting shorter across Europe and the supply chain issues that caused market disruptions were easing.

“We think the market opportunities are there,” said Christoph Balzer, partner at EQT, in a telephone interview.

The offer is subject to regulatory approval and conditional upon being accepted by owners of more than 50% of the shares in OX2. EQT said its ambition is to obtain 90% ownership and delist the company.

EQT is not planning to merge OX2 with other renewable businesses it owns in Europe.

“We have very established solar platforms in the US and Europe but we are not planning to put it together,” Balzer added.

OX2’s shares were up 42% in early trading on Monday. EQT’s shares were broadly unchanged.

Reuters

Load-shedding relief ‘not a political plot’

Break from blackouts seen as win for government-business partnership
Business
1 day ago

Morgan Stanley to create 100 jobs at new European office in Paris

Bruno Le Maire unveils investments by US, German and Swiss firms ahead of President Macron's 'Choose France' event
World
1 day ago

TotalEnergies fights to explore for oil and gas in SA

Government and oil company to contest activists’ bid to reverse environmental authorisation
Companies
17 hours ago

Government reforms prompt surge in private power to keep lights on

Presidency’s Rudi Dicks says that 22GW Gigawatts of new private power is due to come online
Economy
3 days ago

Eskom should target transmission infrastructure instead of renewables, says De Ruyter

Eskom Former CEO sees no reason to enter into long-term IPP agreements
National
4 days ago

Turning point in sight for power sector emissions

Emissions expected to start dropping in 2024 amid rapid growth in solar and wind power
National
5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: PIC open-minded on BHP-Anglo merger

Chair David Masondo outlines Public Investment Corporation’s stance in Business Day interview
Companies
5 days ago

Sibanye presses on with R2.5bn renewable energy projects despite land claims

Three developments delayed by 12-18 months due to actions lodged over portions of land
Companies
1 week ago

World Bank warns more price pain on cards for coal miners

Global coal production is expected to diminish alongside consumption
Companies
1 week ago
