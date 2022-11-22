Traders’ focus has turned to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting that are due on Wednesday
Tweet, tweet, chirp, chirp. The “modern town square” and its new boss filled the virtual airwaves in recent weeks with a flip-flop dance of mania. Elon Musk made me think of a man who proposed to marry a woman, and then said he would not. He proposes once more, only to change his mind again. All this with a cool $44bn lobola hanging in the balance.
At long last the wedding takes place. The honeymoon is a disaster. The groom is a narcissist who tells his new bride she needs to work gruelling hours cleaning the house. He expects “extremely hard-core” commitment otherwise she may just as well leave, never to return...
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: Twitter: a flip-flop dance of mania
Will we look back and see that, despite initial chaos, Musk averted Twitter’s demise and built something incredible?
