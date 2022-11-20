Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
After a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, the former US president said he had no interest in returning to the social media platform.
Banned almost two years ago for using it to incite violence, new owner Elon Musk organised a poll, to which slightly more than 15-million Twitter users responded. Just over half — 51.8% — voted in favour of reinstatement.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted.
Trump’s Twitter account, which had more than 88-million followers before he was banned on January 8 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10pm on Saturday.
“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said, adding he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) start-up, which he claimed was doing “phenomenally well”. He has about 4.57-million followers on Truth Social.
Last week Musk reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin, who was banned for changing her profile name to “Elon Musk” which violated his new rule against impersonation without indicating it was a parody account. There has been no new information about the process or a promised moderation council.
A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk’s drastic reshaping of Twitter.
He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company’s trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content. These actions and Musk’s tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.
On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account
Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
After a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, the former US president said he had no interest in returning to the social media platform.
Banned almost two years ago for using it to incite violence, new owner Elon Musk organised a poll, to which slightly more than 15-million Twitter users responded. Just over half — 51.8% — voted in favour of reinstatement.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted.
Trump’s Twitter account, which had more than 88-million followers before he was banned on January 8 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10pm on Saturday.
“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said, adding he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) start-up, which he claimed was doing “phenomenally well”. He has about 4.57-million followers on Truth Social.
Last week Musk reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin, who was banned for changing her profile name to “Elon Musk” which violated his new rule against impersonation without indicating it was a parody account. There has been no new information about the process or a promised moderation council.
A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk’s drastic reshaping of Twitter.
He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company’s trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content. These actions and Musk’s tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.
On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers.
Reuters
Twitter has beaten its usage record twice in one week, Elon Musk brags
Musk tells staff to sign up to ‘hardcore’ Twitter or leave
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Mr Clever isn’t so clever after all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Blackstone CEO Schwarzman says he will not back Trump in 2024
Petulant Trump hasn’t changed — that could cost him the White House in 2024
Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
JOHN DAVENPORT: Democrats have Trump to thank for midterms
Senate victory is vindication of Democrats’ agenda, says Schumer
Democrats win governors’ races in all ‘blue wall’ states
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.