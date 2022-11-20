World / Americas

Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account

Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago

20 November 2022 - 17:51 Sheila Dang and Helen Coster
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 15 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 15 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI

After a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, the former US president said he had no interest in returning to the social media platform.

Banned almost two years ago for using it to incite violence, new owner Elon Musk organised a poll, to which slightly more than 15-million Twitter users responded. Just over half — 51.8% — voted in favour of reinstatement.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted.

Trump’s Twitter account, which had more than 88-million followers before he was banned on January 8 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10pm on Saturday.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said, adding he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) start-up, which he claimed was doing “phenomenally well”. He has about 4.57-million followers on Truth Social.

Last week Musk reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin, who was banned for changing her profile name to “Elon Musk” which violated his new rule against impersonation without indicating it was a parody account. There has been no new information about the process or a promised moderation council.

A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk’s drastic reshaping of Twitter.

He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company’s trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content. These actions and Musk’s tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers. 

Reuters

Twitter has beaten its usage record twice in one week, Elon Musk brags

Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after Musk fired its exec team and laid off half the workforce in his first ...
News
2 days ago

Musk tells staff to sign up to ‘hardcore’ Twitter or leave

Twitter’s new owner gives employees until Thursday to commit to ‘long hours at high intensity’ or take a severance package
Companies
4 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Mr Clever isn’t so clever after all

Confusion has reigned since Elon Musk took over Twitter
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Women’s rights at risk around the world after US ...
World
2.
Russia’s Tatprof: no pants please, we’re ...
World
3.
Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of House ...
World / Americas
4.
Theranos founder Holmes sentenced to more than 11 ...
World / Americas
5.
Shelling of nuclear plant in Ukraine playing with ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Blackstone CEO Schwarzman says he will not back Trump in 2024

News

Petulant Trump hasn’t changed — that could cost him the White House in 2024

World / Americas

Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid

News

JOHN DAVENPORT: Democrats have Trump to thank for midterms

Opinion

Senate victory is vindication of Democrats’ agenda, says Schumer

World / Americas

Democrats win governors’ races in all ‘blue wall’ states

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.