Audi stops using Twitter after takeover by Elon Musk

The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day

23 November 2022 - 17:42 Riham Alkousaa and Victoria Waldersee
Twitter owner Elon Musk Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Twitter owner Elon Musk Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Berlin — German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Earlier in November, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Audi was not immediately available for comment.

The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day.

Other advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors and Mondelez International, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.

Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October. 

With agency staff

Reuters

JOHAN STEYN: Twitter: a flip-flop dance of mania

Will we look back and see that, despite initial chaos, Musk averted Twitter’s demise and built something incredible?
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account

Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
World
3 days ago
