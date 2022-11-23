Audi stops using Twitter after takeover by Elon Musk

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Trust between the two has been eroded because of the pay issue
Licensing and technology-transfer agreement with the International Vaccine Initiative offers a timely boost to Africa’s health security
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
Shares of London-listed maker of catalytic converters fall after it reported half-year profit dropped 30%
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Blackouts force shutdown of reactors at nuclear power plants as Moscow targets Ukraine's power supply
Late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano give Asian team an incredible 2-1 comeback victory in the World Cup
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Berlin — German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
Earlier in November, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
Audi was not immediately available for comment.
The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day.
Other advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors and Mondelez International, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.
Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.
With agency staff
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Audi stops using Twitter after takeover by Elon Musk
The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day
Berlin — German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
Earlier in November, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
Audi was not immediately available for comment.
The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day.
Other advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors and Mondelez International, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.
Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.
With agency staff
Reuters
JOHAN STEYN: Twitter: a flip-flop dance of mania
Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tesla director James Murdoch says Musk identified potential successor
I’ll find a new Twitter leader, says Musk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.