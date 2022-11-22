Companies

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunch of Blue Verified service

Twitter’s new owner tweets the $8 subscription service will be paused until ‘there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’

22 November 2022 - 19:12 Akriti Sharma and Juby Babu
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk said in a tweet. “Will probably use different colour check for organisations than individuals.”

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier in November to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, “another all-time high”.

Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen AG, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.

Hundreds of Twitter employees have also been estimated to have quit last week, following a Thursday deadline by Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

Reuters 

JOHAN STEYN: Twitter: a flip-flop dance of mania

Will we look back and see that, despite initial chaos, Musk averted Twitter’s demise and built something incredible?
4 hours ago

Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting to reactivate his account

Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
2 days ago

Tesla director James Murdoch says Musk identified potential successor

Some Tesla investors are worried about whether Musk can run two big companies after he bought Twitter
5 days ago
