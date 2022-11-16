Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Imagine the impact if we invest in our people rather than just funding their ongoing dependence
Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Telecom regulator must decide whether to remain an enforcer of outdated legislation or to become an enabler for the industry and the economy as a whole to flourish
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Crewless mission marks a return to the moon for the first time in 50 years and could lead to a permanent lunar base
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
SA has among the world’s cheapest parking fees, according to the Parkopedia Global Parking Index
Cement supplier PPC expects earnings losses of up to 8c per share when it releases its interim results for the six months ended September 30 later in November.
The company said in a trading statement released on Wednesday that overall headline earnings per share for the period were likely to reflect losses of between 4c and 8c per share, more than a 100% drop from the corresponding period in 2021 when it achieved a 42c per share profit...
PPC’s earnings tumble as sales remain subdued
The JSE-listed firm ascribed the results to lower earnings generation in SA and Botswana, and hyperinflation and a planned kiln shutdown in Zimbabwe
