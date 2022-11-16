×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

PPC’s earnings tumble as sales remain subdued

The JSE-listed firm ascribed the results to lower earnings generation in SA and Botswana, and hyperinflation and a planned kiln shutdown in Zimbabwe

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 12:22 Denene Erasmus

Cement supplier PPC expects earnings losses of up to 8c per share when it releases its interim results for the six months ended September 30 later in November.

The company said in a trading statement released on Wednesday that overall headline earnings per share for the period were likely to reflect losses of between 4c and 8c per share, more than a 100% drop from the corresponding period in 2021 when it achieved a 42c per share profit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.