Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Finding value in ETF market

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth

05 October 2022 - 21:03
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The global ETF market is expanding, with the US recording the highest number of ETF launches in history. Business Day TV caught up with CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth to discuss whether the momentum will continue as equity markets remain volatile.

