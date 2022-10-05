Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Instead of putting storage at the front of our power solution, we’ve put it at the back
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba orders that corrections to language and mistaken figures must be made by 10 October
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Low vacancies, top-grade tenants and long leases boost the company’s results
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Oil cartel agrees to cut output by 2-million barrels a day despite strong US pressure, further squeezing supplies
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
The global ETF market is expanding, with the US recording the highest number of ETF launches in history. Business Day TV caught up with CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth to discuss whether the momentum will continue as equity markets remain volatile.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Finding value in ETF market
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares client coverage executive Michelle Noth
WATCH: Emerging market currencies take hit on dollar strength
WATCH: Fuelling SA’s automotive sector
WATCH: Why are IPO volumes falling?
WATCH: Local banks deliver upbeat results
