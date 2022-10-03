S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Tuesday, October 4 2022
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
New information come to light makes Yvonne Fontyn re-evaluate her birthplace of Kabwe, Zambia
Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies argues that SA needs to accelerate its adaptation to technological shifts in the automotive sector if there’s any hope for maintaining and growing the domestic automotive industry. He joined Business Day TV to discuss other ways to grow SA’s automotive sector.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Fuelling SA’s automotive sector
Business Day TV talks to Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies
Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies argues that SA needs to accelerate its adaptation to technological shifts in the automotive sector if there’s any hope for maintaining and growing the domestic automotive industry. He joined Business Day TV to discuss other ways to grow SA’s automotive sector.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.