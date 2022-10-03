×

WATCH: Fuelling SA’s automotive sector

Business Day TV talks to Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies

03 October 2022 - 21:22
Volkswagen is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies argues that SA needs to accelerate its adaptation to technological shifts in the automotive sector if there’s any hope for maintaining and growing the domestic automotive industry. He joined Business Day TV to discuss other ways to grow SA’s automotive sector.

