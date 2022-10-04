×

WATCH: Local banks deliver upbeat results

Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere

04 October 2022 - 22:47
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
SA banks have recorded a strong earnings season after  benefiting from rising interest rates. This has assisted major banks such as Capitec, Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank and FNB — which is owned by FirstRand — to deliver upbeat profits and hefty payouts. Business Day TV discussed whether these earnings are sustainable with senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere.

