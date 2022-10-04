×

WATCH: Emerging market currencies take a hit on dollar strength

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst, Kim Silberman

04 October 2022 - 22:58

Emerging market currencies have taken a hit on the back of a stronger dollar, and in an attempt to protect these currencies emerging market central banks have turned to tightening their monetary policy. Business Day TV discussed whether these moves have worked with RMB fixed income and currency analyst, Kim Silberman.

