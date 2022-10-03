×

WATCH: Why are IPO volumes falling?

Business Day TV speaks to wealth manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw

03 October 2022 - 21:01
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept

After 2021’s initial public offerings made it a record year, listings have slowed down in 2022, with global IPO volumes hitting levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis. Business Day TV discussed some of the factors driving the public market exodus with wealth manager at PSG Wealth, Schalk Louw.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

