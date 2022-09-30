×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Grand Parade strikes an optimistic tone heading into new financial year

GPI has had a chequered history, especially so over the past decade when it expanded into the highly competitive and overcrowded food market

BL Premium
30 September 2022 - 16:15 Andries Mahlangu

Grand Parade Investments (GPI), the investment holding company that is in the process of delisting from the JSE after 14 years, struck an optimistic tone as it heads into a new financial year.

Over the past two years, Covid-19-related restrictions hobbled its mainstay leisure and gaming assets. However, these businesses have been gaining momentum after the government lifted the remaining pandemic curbs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.