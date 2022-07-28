Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse's R17-trillion market cap.
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Is a fixation with maintaining black ownership inadvertently stifling efforts to broaden — and grow — empowerment participation on the JSE?
Sizwe Mncwango, for one, believes “true empowerment” on the bourse has either stalled or gone backwards in recent years — “with one of the main causes being a boom in the “tenderpreneurship quick-fix”...
empowerment
Inside the big BEE squeeze
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is just over 2% of the bourse's roughly R20-trillion market cap. So why aren't unlisted BEEinvestment outfits flocking to the JSE?
Is a fixation with maintaining black ownership inadvertently stifling efforts to broaden — and grow — empowerment participation on the JSE?
Sizwe Mncwango, for one, believes “true empowerment” on the bourse has either stalled or gone backwards in recent years — “with one of the main causes being a boom in the “tenderpreneurship quick-fix”...
