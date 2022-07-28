×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Cover Story

empowerment

Inside the big BEE squeeze

More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is just over 2% of the bourse’s roughly R20-trillion market cap. So why aren’t unlisted BEEinvestment outfits flocking to the JSE?

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Is a fixation with maintaining black ownership inadvertently stifling efforts to broaden — and grow — empowerment participation on the JSE?

Sizwe Mncwango, for one, believes  “true empowerment” on the bourse has either stalled or gone backwards in recent years — “with one of the main causes being a boom in the “tenderpreneurship quick-fix”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.