Grand Parade to focus on gaming as it leaves the food business Durban-based BEE company has suffered in part from Covid-19 pandemic

Investment holding company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) on Tuesday said it has finally exited the restaurant business after it unbundled its interest in Spur Corporation and finalised its accounts of fast-food chain Burger King SA.

GPI owned a 9.28% stake in Spur with shareholders now set to receive R174m, or 37c per share, based on the price of R20.65 per share. Shareholders will get one share in Spur for every 63 Grand Parade shares it owns...