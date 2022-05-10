Grand Parade to focus on gaming as it leaves the food business
Durban-based BEE company has suffered in part from Covid-19 pandemic
10 May 2022 - 15:44
Investment holding company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) on Tuesday said it has finally exited the restaurant business after it unbundled its interest in Spur Corporation and finalised its accounts of fast-food chain Burger King SA.
GPI owned a 9.28% stake in Spur with shareholders now set to receive R174m, or 37c per share, based on the price of R20.65 per share. Shareholders will get one share in Spur for every 63 Grand Parade shares it owns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now