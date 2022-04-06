×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Grand Parade places Mac Brothers in voluntary liquidation

Decision taken as losses mount at group’s stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment manufacturer

BL Premium
06 April 2022 - 13:06 Nico Gous

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) has placed stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment manufacturer Mac Brothers in voluntary liquidation in a bid to stem its losses.

The investment holding company said in a statement on Wednesday there was a further decline in Mac Brothers’ performance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now