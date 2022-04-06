Grand Parade places Mac Brothers in voluntary liquidation
Decision taken as losses mount at group’s stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment manufacturer
06 April 2022 - 13:06
Grand Parade Investments (GPI) has placed stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment manufacturer Mac Brothers in voluntary liquidation in a bid to stem its losses.
The investment holding company said in a statement on Wednesday there was a further decline in Mac Brothers’ performance...
