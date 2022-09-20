WATCH: Proptech seeks unique solutions to property companies’ problems

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Through the Covid-19 pandemic, listed property companies have had to get back to basics and focus on the core operating strategies of managing assets, and less on the financial engineering that had caused such over exuberance in markets in the mid-2010s.
While Reits might excel at attracting the right tenants, maximising the information in their leases, and running their businesses smoothly, they also regularly face additional challenges that can hinder their overall success. Miscommunication and general inefficiency can lead to unsatisfied tenants and wasted budgets. With load-shedding ever-present, landlords must also find ways to minimise the effects on their tenants.
The rise of proptech has started to find unique solutions to these challenges and to talk about how data and analytics and technology are converging to propel innovation in Reit-land.
Michael Avery speaks to Mark Fairweather, the MD of MRI Software for Africa; Craig Hean, MD of advisory and transaction services at Excellerate; and Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile property Fund.
