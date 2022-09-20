×

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Proptech seeks unique solutions to property companies’ problems

Michael Avery talks to Mark Fairweather, Craig Hean and Laurence Rapp

20 September 2022 - 16:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, listed property companies have had to get back to basics and focus on the core operating strategies of managing assets, and less on the financial engineering that had caused such over exuberance in markets in the mid-2010s.

While Reits might excel at attracting the right tenants, maximising the information in their leases, and running their businesses smoothly, they also regularly face additional challenges that can hinder their overall success. Miscommunication and general inefficiency can lead to unsatisfied tenants and wasted budgets. With load-shedding ever-present, landlords must also find ways to minimise the effects on their tenants.

The rise of proptech has started to find unique solutions to these challenges and to talk about how data and analytics and technology are converging to propel innovation in Reit-land.

Michael Avery speaks to Mark Fairweather, the MD of MRI Software for Africa; Craig Hean, MD of advisory and transaction services at Excellerate; and Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile property Fund.

Or listen to full audio

Stor-Age is latest property company to be listed on A2X

Stor-Age will keep its primary listing on the JSE as it joins competitors GrowthPoint, Equites, Fairvest, Nepi Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate ...
7 hours ago

Space-as-a-service offering on the rise in SA

To attract and retain tenants in office buildings, some property owners are repositioning their properties to offer various amenities
20 hours ago

Withholding dividends boosts Fortress’ balance sheet, analysts say

The money can be used to fund its development pipeline while keeping its gearing at more manageable levels
1 day ago
