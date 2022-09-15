×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Fitness gear brand Under Armour eyes five new stores by end-2023

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 15:26 Denise Mhlanga

American sports brand Under Armour, which came to SA five years ago, recently opened its 12th store, in Eastgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, and aims to open up to five new stores by the end of 2023.

Under Armour said there was appetite for the brand in SA as fitness fanatics demanded new and international sports brands...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.