×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Stor-Age is latest property company to be listed on A2X

Stor-Age will keep its primary listing on the JSE as it joins competitors GrowthPoint, Equites, Fairvest, Nepi Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate and MAS Real Estate on the A2X

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 09:42 Nico Gous

The JSE-listed self-storage real estate investment trust (Reit) Stor-Age will become the latest property company to be listed on the A2X when its shares start trading on the alternative exchange later in September.

When the shares of the R6.45bn-company become available on the A2X on September 27, it will bring the total number of companies on the alternative exchange to 72...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.