×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

SA Corporate’s steady interims exceed expectations

Reit sells down office portfolio under pressure from oversupply and remote working and accounting for only 2% of assets

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 18:36 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate is confident of more growth as it continues to sell noncore assets to optimise its portfolio after reporting a satisfactory interim performance.

Since January its disposal pipeline, including pending transfers and divestments transferred, is valued at R1.3bn. Should the proceeds be used to settle debt, distributable income growth for the full year is forecast to be similar to that achieved for the first half of the year, said CEO Rory Mackey...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.