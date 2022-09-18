SA Corporate’s steady interims exceed expectations

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Adobe to buy company started in 2012 by entrepreneur too young to legally drink in a deal valued at about $20bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate is confident of more growth as it continues to sell noncore assets to optimise its portfolio after reporting a satisfactory interim performance.
Since January its disposal pipeline, including pending transfers and divestments transferred, is valued at R1.3bn. Should the proceeds be used to settle debt, distributable income growth for the full year is forecast to be similar to that achieved for the first half of the year, said CEO Rory Mackey...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA Corporate’s steady interims exceed expectations
Reit sells down office portfolio under pressure from oversupply and remote working and accounting for only 2% of assets
JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate is confident of more growth as it continues to sell noncore assets to optimise its portfolio after reporting a satisfactory interim performance.
Since January its disposal pipeline, including pending transfers and divestments transferred, is valued at R1.3bn. Should the proceeds be used to settle debt, distributable income growth for the full year is forecast to be similar to that achieved for the first half of the year, said CEO Rory Mackey...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.