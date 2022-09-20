LETTER: Leaving SA is becoming ever more appealing

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in the country after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car
Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
A survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation in July found that of those who took part, 53% of university graduates and 43% of those earning more than R20,000 a month were considering leaving the country.
Overall, 23% of those surveyed said they may look to live in another country. As the average quality of life declines — the necessary result of the government’s ideological and policy choices — more South Africans will try to move abroad to live and work.
The GDP growth rate has stagnated. With inflation on a strong upward trajectory and the country more exposed to imported inflation because local manufacturing and industry capacity have been hobbled by inconsistent electricity supply, the money people earn here does not go as far as it used to.
Repaying debt, as well as the interest on that debt, has become a bigger pressure on the state fiscus. With wealthier citizens leaving the country, tax revenue collection will suffer and the state will be forced to cut back on welfare programmes.
For millions of citizens, indeed the majority, leaving the country will not be an option. With declining state capacity and depressed economic prospects on the horizon, it is best to start making plans around state-proofing one’s business and community sooner rather than later.
Even with coalition governments an ever stronger possibility after 2024, instability will remain a real risk for most South Africans.
Chris Hattingh, Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Leaving SA is becoming ever more appealing
The rest better start state-proofing their communities and businesses
A survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation in July found that of those who took part, 53% of university graduates and 43% of those earning more than R20,000 a month were considering leaving the country.
Overall, 23% of those surveyed said they may look to live in another country. As the average quality of life declines — the necessary result of the government’s ideological and policy choices — more South Africans will try to move abroad to live and work.
The GDP growth rate has stagnated. With inflation on a strong upward trajectory and the country more exposed to imported inflation because local manufacturing and industry capacity have been hobbled by inconsistent electricity supply, the money people earn here does not go as far as it used to.
Repaying debt, as well as the interest on that debt, has become a bigger pressure on the state fiscus. With wealthier citizens leaving the country, tax revenue collection will suffer and the state will be forced to cut back on welfare programmes.
For millions of citizens, indeed the majority, leaving the country will not be an option. With declining state capacity and depressed economic prospects on the horizon, it is best to start making plans around state-proofing one’s business and community sooner rather than later.
Even with coalition governments an ever stronger possibility after 2024, instability will remain a real risk for most South Africans.
Chris Hattingh, Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SA’s black population considering emigration — survey
Top earners and graduates are losing faith in SA, mulling emigration
Brain drain of skilled auditors could ‘kill profession’
Shrinking savings pool and emigrating rich worry MMH CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s black population considering emigration — survey
Brain drain of skilled auditors could ‘kill profession’
Top earners and graduates are losing faith in SA, mulling emigration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.