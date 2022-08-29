Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
Retailer Steinhoff reported a double-digit rise in revenue for the nine months to end-June on the back of a strong performance in Eastern Europe and predicts constrained consumer environments will increase demand for its discount goods in SA and Europe.
The retail holding company, which has €10bn (R168bn) debt, owns just over 50% of SA firm Pepkor, whose brands include Ackermans, Pep, HiFi Corporation, and over 70% of Pepco that is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. ..
Steinhoff benefits from strong sales in Eastern Europe
Group predicts constrained consumer environments will increase demand for its discount goods in SA and Europe
