Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff benefits from strong sales in Eastern Europe

Group predicts constrained consumer environments will increase demand for its discount goods in SA and Europe

29 August 2022 - 17:48 Katharine Child

Retailer Steinhoff reported a double-digit rise in revenue for the nine months to end-June on the back of a strong performance in Eastern Europe and predicts constrained consumer environments will increase demand for its discount goods in SA and Europe. 

The retail holding company, which has €10bn (R168bn) debt, owns just over 50% of SA firm Pepkor, whose brands include Ackermans, Pep, HiFi Corporation, and over 70% of Pepco that is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. ..

