×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Beyond banking

Michael Avery talks to Graeme Lockley, Chipo Mushwana and Guy Wilding

29 August 2022 - 15:02 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/ prykhodov
Picture: 123RF/ prykhodov

Picture a future in which customers conduct all their financial services through digital wallets handled by nonbanks such as Apple, Google, and Uber.

Or imagine another potential future, in which a mere handful of mega banks dominate global markets. Or yet another, in which traditional currency fades from relevance, and transactions largely happen through cryptocurrencies and digital tokens.

As we look ahead, it’s obvious there isn’t one clear future for the vast retail banking industry. Rather, there are several possibilities for how the next decade could unfold.

Today, retail banking is at a critical inflection point, and it’s no exaggeration to say that ten years from now the industry as we know it could become irrelevant. However, when allocating capital to digitalisation initiatives, a critical lens needs to be applied to every investment, as while agile and nimbleness are a given, major question marks still hang over the future of banking, the future of money and the evolution of payments.

Eventually, we will need to have conversations about decentralised finance and banking and, while we’re not there yet, the current evolution in technologies points to a disintermediation of central banks, credit unions and even banks themselves.

What is clear though is whichever direction it takes, there’s no doubt there’s a lot for the industry to think about in terms of innovation, and ultimately we need to start thinking beyond banking.

Michael Avery is joined by Graeme Lockley, head of IT architecture and engineering at Investec SA, Chipo Mushwana, divisional executive of emerging payments at Nedbank, and Guy Wilding, head of research at Monocle Solutions.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart shares soar 45% as Walmart offers R6.4bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to quit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Debt-laden Rebosis in business rescue, suspends ...
Companies / Property
4.
JSE fines former Steinhoff CFO R2m and disbars him
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sun International pays first dividend in six ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.