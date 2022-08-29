×

Companies

HCI weighs options on rich Venus oilfield

29 August 2022 - 18:23 Marc Hasenfuss

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the R16bn investment company, cannot afford to remain a significant minority shareholder in the promising Venus oil and gas discovery off the Namibian coast until the project reaches its development stage.

But participation in the early stages has already been rewarding, with its indirect 10% in the discovery already fuelling a 185% rise in HCI’s share price over a year...

