WATCH: Technical analysis — JSE retailers and Bidcorp

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

29 August 2022 - 21:20
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about JSE retailers and Bidcorp.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

