Walmart has offered to buy all the shares in Massmart it does not already own. News of the bid accompanied the release of Massmart’s half-year results, which show that the company’s net loss widened to more than R1bn, despite efforts to turn the business around. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mitchell Slape for more detail.
WATCH: Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape on Walmart’s buyout offer
Business Day TV speaks to Slape after Massmart’s net loss widened dramatically
