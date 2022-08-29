Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Sun International has declared its first dividend in six years. The hospitality group declared a payout of 88c, after returning to profitability and delivering adjusted headline earnings of R438m. Its performance was supported by an improved operating environment and a significant recovery in gaming income from casinos. Business Day TV discussed the company’s interim performance with CEO Anthony Leeming.
WATCH: Sun International declares first dividend in six years
Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
