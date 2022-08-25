×

WATCH: Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith on earnings growth and dividend hike

Business Day TV talks to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith

25 August 2022 - 21:54
Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Gold Fields has grown its half-year attributable headline earnings by 31% and lifted its dividend by 43%, as the bullion producer cashed in on higher prices and improved output. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Griffith for more detail.

