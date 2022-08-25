Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman
Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Gold Fields has grown its half-year attributable headline earnings by 31% and lifted its dividend by 43%, as the bullion producer cashed in on higher prices and improved output. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Griffith for more detail.
WATCH: Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith on earnings growth and dividend hike
Business Day TV talks to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith
Gold Fields cuts costs, raises dividend by almost half
