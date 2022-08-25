×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on bright spots as DYI trend slows

Business Day TV speaks to Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft

25 August 2022 - 22:03
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile has been hit by a slowdown in the home renovations trend. The ceramic tile and bathroom accessories retailer has reported a 2% decline in annual turnover to R11.3bn. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft.

