Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Italtile has been hit by a slowdown in the home renovations trend. The ceramic tile and bathroom accessories retailer has reported a 2% decline in annual turnover to R11.3bn. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft.
WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on bright spots as DYI trend slows
Italtile eyes threat of gas price surge
