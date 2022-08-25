×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on a tough first half

Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman

25 August 2022 - 21:59
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sibanye-Stillwater had a tough first half. The platinum and gold miner posted a 52% decline in headline earnings, mainly due to operational issues as it had to contend with strike action at its gold mining operations in SA and severe regional flooding in the US. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Neal Froneman.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sibanye to tie wage increases to inflation

Mining company vows to end its tendency since its launch in 2013 to agree during negotiations with striking workers to pay hikes higher that inflation
Companies
12 hours ago

WATCH: Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith on earnings growth and dividend hike

Business Day TV talks to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit

Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Lower bullion prices, higher costs weigh on DRDGold’s annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richemont frees itself from half its online ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Inflation is starting to taper off, says Bidcorp ...
Companies
3.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Standard Bank’s pay-as-you-earn business loan ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Invasion, inflation and the incredible shrinking ...
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.