Companies / Industrials

Grindrod Shipping gets cash offer set to hit JSE with another delisting

London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments moves to take control of Singapore-based Grindrod Shipping

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 20:59 Katharine Child
UPDATED 29 August 2022 - 23:45

Grindrod Shipping has entered into exclusive talks with London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments, which has made a cash offer for the business, meaning it will delist from JSE if the deal goes ahead.

Grindrod Shipping, which has a core fleet of 31 dry bulk vessels, is based in Singapore...

