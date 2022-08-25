Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman
Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
